Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $72,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,770,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,082,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $177.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $66.98 and a 52-week high of $218.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

