PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $39.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PDCE. Cowen lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.66. 699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,493. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $113,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $617,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 284,038 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 595.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,376 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

