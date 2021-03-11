PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect PDS Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.70.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

