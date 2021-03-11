PEAKDEFI Trading Up 8.2% This Week (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One PEAKDEFI token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $30.63 million and approximately $563,496.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00052616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $401.60 or 0.00725047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00065346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00028227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Token Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 497,110,874 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,616,456 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars.

