Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pearson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of Pearson stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,725. Pearson has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

