Pearson’s (PSO) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE PSO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. Pearson has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Dynamic Advisors Solutions grew its position in Pearson by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions now owns 161,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 71,734 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in Pearson by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 1,005,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 117,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pearson by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 15,228 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pearson by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 504,575 shares during the last quarter.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

