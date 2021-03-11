Pearson’s (PSO) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.
Shares of NYSE PSO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. Pearson has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $11.90.
About Pearson
Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.
