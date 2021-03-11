Pearson’s (PSO) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PSO. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pearson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

NYSE:PSO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,725. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pearson has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the third quarter worth $71,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pearson by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

