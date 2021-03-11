Peerplays (PPY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.72 Million

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and $115,559.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001471 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.89 or 0.00501177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00065515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00057896 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00072125 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.31 or 0.00537494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00074990 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com

Buying and Selling Peerplays

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

