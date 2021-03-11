PegNet Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,709.00 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $829,988.52 and $4,709.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $292.97 or 0.00505484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00064590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00054043 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00072399 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.46 or 0.00578792 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000590 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00072533 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

