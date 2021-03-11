Pendragon (LON:PDG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.07

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.07 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 17.08 ($0.22). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22), with a volume of 594,842 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.41. The stock has a market cap of £237.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73.

About Pendragon (LON:PDG)

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, Leasing, and US Motor. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

