Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.56 Billion

Brokerages expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to announce $5.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.39 billion and the highest is $5.69 billion. Penske Automotive Group posted sales of $5.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year sales of $23.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $24.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.07 billion to $26.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

PAG stock opened at $83.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $84.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

