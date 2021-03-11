Penske Automotive Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 965 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,362% compared to the average volume of 66 call options.
PAG stock opened at $83.43 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $84.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PAG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,294,000 after purchasing an additional 93,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 235,248 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,163,000 after purchasing an additional 105,578 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,936,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 248,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
