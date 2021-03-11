Penske Automotive Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 965 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,362% compared to the average volume of 66 call options.

PAG stock opened at $83.43 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $84.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

PAG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,294,000 after purchasing an additional 93,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 235,248 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,163,000 after purchasing an additional 105,578 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,936,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 248,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.