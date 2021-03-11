pEOS 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,054.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 57.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One pEOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. pEOS has a market cap of $1.28 million and $1,054.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, pEOS has traded 303.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $291.03 or 0.00509251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00065493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00054342 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00072363 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.40 or 0.00592139 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00073834 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

