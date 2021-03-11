PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Tops $0.0040

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 11th. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $174,965.89 and approximately $356.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006586 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003177 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.46 or 0.00187203 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,172,995 coins and its circulating supply is 43,924,395 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

