PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 136,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $712,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.19. The stock had a trading volume of 368,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,441. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.49. The company has a market capitalization of $183.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

