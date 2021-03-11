PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,529 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.8% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,160,000 after buying an additional 2,029,512 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 50.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,555,000 after buying an additional 980,642 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3,141.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,424,000 after buying an additional 885,011 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PEP stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.15. 160,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,514,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.45. The company has a market cap of $185.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

