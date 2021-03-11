Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 307,473 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.60% of Perion Network worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PERI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

PERI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $559.24 million, a PE ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $28.32.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.