Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 473.1% from the February 11th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ILPMF opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14. Permanent TSB Group has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

Get Permanent TSB Group alerts:

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.