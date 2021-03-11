Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Up 519.0% in February

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, a growth of 519.0% from the February 11th total of 27,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 459,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE:PVL opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.
About Permianville Royalty Trust
