Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Up 519.0% in February

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, a growth of 519.0% from the February 11th total of 27,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 459,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:PVL opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

