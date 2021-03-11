Perpetual Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.06 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 34% higher against the US dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $159.71 million and $10.06 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be bought for $7.33 or 0.00012635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $289.90 or 0.00499880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00063596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00053546 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00071813 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.53 or 0.00563035 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00072743 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

