Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stake Increased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 173.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,008 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 12.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 72.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRGO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -696.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.33%.

In related news, EVP Richard S. Sorota acquired 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,665.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

