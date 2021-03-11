Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) PT Lowered to $45.00

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.12% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.
Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $41.62 on Thursday. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -693.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54.
In other Perrigo news, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Perrigo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Perrigo by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after buying an additional 17,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.
Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.