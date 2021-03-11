Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) PT Lowered to $45.00

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $41.62 on Thursday. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -693.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Perrigo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Perrigo by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after buying an additional 17,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

