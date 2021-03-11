Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $6.49 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,171 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.6% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

Shares of MSFT opened at $233.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.21 and its 200-day moving average is $219.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

