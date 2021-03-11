PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Upgraded by Sidoti to “Buy”

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) was upgraded by Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.11. 8,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,357. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $731.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.70. PetMed Express has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

In other PetMed Express news, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 60,000 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $2,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,369,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. FMR LLC grew its position in PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PetMed Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,475,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PetMed Express by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after buying an additional 109,542 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

