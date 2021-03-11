Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.53

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.53 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.04). Petrel Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.04), with a volume of 374,449 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.53.

Petrel Resources Company Profile (LON:PET)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier Exploration Licence 3/14, 10% interest in the Frontier License 11/18, and 100% interest in the Licence Option 16/24, which are located in the Atlantic Porcupine Basin, Ireland.

