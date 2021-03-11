Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Short Interest Update

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 589.7% from the February 11th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,817,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PGAS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. 183,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,892. Petrogress has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

Get Petrogress alerts:

About Petrogress

Petrogress, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated merchant of petroleum products. The company operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Midstream segments. The Upstream segment in engaged in exploration, and production of crude oil in West Africa. It supplies and trades in light petroleum fuel oil, refined oil products, and other petrochemical products to local refineries in West Africa and Mediterranean countries.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrogress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrogress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.