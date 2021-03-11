PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) Trading Up 6.3%

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) rose 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.38. Approximately 13,353,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 5,373,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

