Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.36, but opened at C$0.42. Petrus Resources shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 34,316 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRQ shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$0.05 target price on shares of Petrus Resources and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,195.15.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company primarily holds a 54% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 28,931 net acres of undeveloped and 13,631 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

