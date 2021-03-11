PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,621 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in PG&E by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 956,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after buying an additional 37,630 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in PG&E in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,057,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 158.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 534,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 327,755 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PCG opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

