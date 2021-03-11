PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to report $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.15. PGT Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $26.09 on Thursday. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $238,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,742.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 72,016 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $5,627,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,633,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 230,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

