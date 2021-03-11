Phala Network (PHA) Trading Up 29.1% This Week

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $145.23 million and approximately $63.14 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001435 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00052282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.09 or 0.00693295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00065900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00027212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00034189 BTC.

Phala Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,645,045 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

