Phantasma (SOUL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $54.69 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $54.69 million and approximately $763,401.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00000971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,305,094 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

