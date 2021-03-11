PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Up 735.8% in February

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 524,900 shares, an increase of 735.8% from the February 11th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of PharmaCielo stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 106,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,974. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. PharmaCielo has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.33.

About PharmaCielo

PharmaCielo Ltd., together with its subsidiary, cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts, tetrahydrocannabinol, and related products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies. The company also offers telemedicine software. It serves in Canada, Colombia, Italy, and Mexico.

