PHI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PHI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a growth of 425.6% from the February 11th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,517,378,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PHIL opened at $0.00 on Thursday. PHI Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

PHI Group Company Profile

PHI Group Inc, through its subsidiary, PHI Capital Holdings, Inc, provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. The company was formerly known as Providential Holdings, Inc and changed its name to PHI Group, Inc in April 2009.

