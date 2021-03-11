Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,537,000 after buying an additional 1,526,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after buying an additional 1,154,814 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after buying an additional 2,825,130 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,591,000 after buying an additional 52,280 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,231,000 after buying an additional 158,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

NYSE:PM opened at $86.36 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $88.19. The firm has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day moving average is $79.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

