Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $507,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,999 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $88.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $90.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

