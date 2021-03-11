Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

PSX stock opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.44. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

