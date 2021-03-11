Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 115,500 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,500 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.25% of American Well worth $15,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the third quarter worth $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Well in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $39,357,890.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,104,512 shares in the company, valued at $82,052,252.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $239,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock worth $56,451,353.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

AMWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Well from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

