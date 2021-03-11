Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 12,125 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 13.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 719,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,111,000 after buying an additional 85,422 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 246.9% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 289,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after buying an additional 206,151 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,599,000 after buying an additional 178,572 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $79,643,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

YUMC opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.