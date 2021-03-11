Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 759 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,632 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Cascend Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

Shares of NVDA opened at $463.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $614.90. The company has a market cap of $287.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

