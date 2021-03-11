Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 8,927 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $105.03 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $110.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.90 and its 200 day moving average is $96.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.40, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

