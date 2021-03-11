Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires Shares of 171,456 G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 171,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 1.30% of G. Willi-Food International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of WILC stock opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65. The company has a market cap of $293.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.59.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushroom, artichoke, bean, asparagu, caper, corn kernel, baby corn, palm heart, vine leave, sour pickle, mixed pickled vegetable, pickled pepper, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomato products; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

