Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys 23,745 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,745 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.57% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $11,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,009,000 after acquiring an additional 34,066 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,324,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 96.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 233,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after buying an additional 114,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after buying an additional 55,094 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 23.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 121,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after buying an additional 23,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

NVMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nova Measuring Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.06. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $90.03.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

