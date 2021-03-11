Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys 57,963 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,963 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,154,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,570,000 after buying an additional 852,060 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. CLSA cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

