Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys New Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Shares of AZN opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $126.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

