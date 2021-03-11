Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 239,138 Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 239,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,131,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.53% of Nano-X Imaging as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NNOX. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NNOX opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $94.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

