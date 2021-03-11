Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 650,000 Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 20.88% of Siyata Mobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

SYTA opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59. Siyata Mobile Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Siyata Mobile in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

