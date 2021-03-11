Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Grows Stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMG. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00.

Shares of WMG opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

