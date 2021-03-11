Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,488 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,512 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,085 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 19,020 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,568 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,002 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

LVS stock opened at $63.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.90 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.80. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

