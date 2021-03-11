Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $10.83 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,940 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $383.19 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $395.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

